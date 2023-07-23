Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 7,089 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ventas by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $49.53 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

