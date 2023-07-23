Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

