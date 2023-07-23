Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,679 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,143,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,678,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 468,135.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after buying an additional 940,953 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $30,761,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1,068.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 694,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

PSTG stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $997,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,305.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,736.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.