Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $279,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $68.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

