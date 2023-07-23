Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOV. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,630,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,290,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after buying an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after buying an additional 92,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

