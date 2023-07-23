Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 102,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.