Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,832 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.08. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

