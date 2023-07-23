Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in M&T Bank by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.91.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB opened at $137.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

