Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $6,030,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 72.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,262,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
