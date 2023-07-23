Simplicity Solutions LLC Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $219,033,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 818,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 480,979 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3,235.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,582,000 after buying an additional 336,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Shares of SJM opened at $152.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.56, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -455.91%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

