Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

