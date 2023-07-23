Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.
Sonic Automotive Stock Performance
NYSE SAH opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.
Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 181.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive
In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $295,815.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,019.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.
