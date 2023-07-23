Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,606,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,698,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,311,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,295,000 after buying an additional 825,477 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,251,000 after buying an additional 595,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $41.82 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 116.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

