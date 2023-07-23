Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.04.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.03. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 265.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $216,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 44.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

