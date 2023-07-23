Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.04.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $171.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

