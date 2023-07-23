State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

BXMT stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.