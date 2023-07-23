State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,717 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,197,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,308,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 63,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $823,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $823,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,610 shares of company stock worth $1,937,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

Shares of TCBI opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.