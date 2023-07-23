State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA opened at $80.56 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

