State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 115,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Everi by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVRI opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Everi from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everi from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

