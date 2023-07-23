Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $81.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PNR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.93.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

