Stifel Nicolaus Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $49.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLS. Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $396,916,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

