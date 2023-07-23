Stifel Nicolaus Raises ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $113.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Citigroup raised their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ITT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ITT by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

