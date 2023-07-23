Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 506,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $154.95 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

