Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,089 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.'s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,829,000 after buying an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,833,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,756,000 after buying an additional 268,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 0.3 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

