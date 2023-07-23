Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 87 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 522.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $318.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.82. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $323.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.