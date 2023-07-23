Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,522 Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Copa by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Copa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Copa by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 107,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 45,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.11.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $867.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.