Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 5,822 Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $360.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.
About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
