Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 6,925 Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

OMFS stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.