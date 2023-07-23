Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 8,511 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 217,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Range Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.