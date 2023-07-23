Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARWR stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracie Oliver sold 8,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $315,141.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,353 shares of company stock worth $3,380,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

