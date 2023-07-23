Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 109.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

