Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 20,318 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 124.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IonQ by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 40.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Trading Down 3.4 %

IONQ opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.95. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Westpark Capital cut IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,261,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

