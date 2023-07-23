Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.