Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 1,839 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD opened at $121.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.11.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

