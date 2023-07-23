Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 186.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

