Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Matson were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 123,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson Stock Performance

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,258.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.