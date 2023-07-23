Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Matson were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after buying an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 123,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Matson
Matson Stock Performance
Shares of Matson stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Matson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.
Matson Company Profile
Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matson
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.