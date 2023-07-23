Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 231,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,072,000 after acquiring an additional 290,687 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,441,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 34,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

