Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,910 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 896,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 731,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 691,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

