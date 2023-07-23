Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $31.85 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.