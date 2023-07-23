Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $10.70 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.22.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

