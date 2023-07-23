Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $219,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $162.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.33. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $73.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

