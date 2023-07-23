Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $231,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -627.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $244.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

