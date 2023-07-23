Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $232,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

