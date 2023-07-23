Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $232,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $92.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.