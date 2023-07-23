Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $233,000 Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,812 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.