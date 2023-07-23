Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

