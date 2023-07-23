Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $260,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.25.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $734.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $739.48 and a 200-day moving average of $758.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

