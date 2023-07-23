Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $262,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

PEG opened at $65.13 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

