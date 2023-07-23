Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $263,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,309,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,860,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,097 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

