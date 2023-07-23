Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,656,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,352,000. Betterment LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,040,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,496,000 after buying an additional 190,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 519.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 169,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,820,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $89.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.